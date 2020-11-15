PADUCAH — The McCracken County Library is resuming curbside service Monday, albeit in a limited capacity.
The library announced Sunday, after briefly ending the service, that it will offer curbside service this week for people to pick up books they've placed on hold.
The building will remain closed to the public because of McCracken County's red zone status, and the library will not offer printing, copying, faxing, or use of its computers. However, free Wi-Fi is still available in the library parking lot for people using their own phones or other devices. All book return drop sites will remain open as well.
The library says curbside hours to pick up books on hold will be:
Monday, Nov. 16 - noon to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17 - noon to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18 - noon to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19 - noon to 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov.20 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. /21 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Curbside hours will not be available on Sunday, Nov. 22.
The library says several employees have had to quarantine on the advice of their medical providers and the Purchase District Health Department because of exposure to the virus, which the library says drastically limits the number of employees available to staff curbside service. Because of those limitations, the library asks patrons to be patient if they they have trouble getting their calls through to place books on hold.
The library also notes that curbside hours may have to change again or be discontinued if further staffing shortages occur.
To place books on hold, call 270-442-2510, ext. 110 during the hours listed above. For other questions about the library, email questions@mclib.net, call 270-442-2510 and dial 3, or send a message to the library's Facebook page.