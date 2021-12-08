MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Schools Board of Education has voted to make masks optional in schools once again. The board voted 4 to 1 to revert back to a mask-optional policy.
Board chair Melanie Burkeen, Vice Chair Kelly Walker and members Steven Shelby and Alice Shemwell voted in favor of returning to a mask-optional policy. Board member Tiffany Watson was the sole vote in favor of keeping the universal masking policy.
One parent who spoke with Local 6 said she's relieved by the decision. She says she's the one who makes all health-related decisions for her children.
Superintendent Steve Carter says the board amended the district's original plan, which previously held that universal masking would be considered after the county was in the COVID-19 red zone for two days.
McCracken County is currently well within the red zone, which indicates high transmission of the novel coronavirus. According to the state's incidence rate map for Wednesday, Dec. 8, the county's incidence rate is 48.5 average daily cases per 100,000 people — higher than the state's overall incidence rate of 47.46. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in communities with high COVID-19 transmission wear masks in public places regardless of their vaccination status.
A news release from the school district says the board made its decision because of the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 5 and the availability of booster shots for everyone ages 18 and up.
"Since the Covid-19 vaccine and booster are widely available to school-age children and adults alike, the Board has voted to allow families to make their own informed choices regarding the use of face masks/coverings," the news release states.
The optional-masking policy will go into effect on Thursday, Dec. 9. The district said while masks will not be mandated inside buildings, their use is still encouraged. Masks will continue to be mandated on school buses in keeping with a federal regulation.