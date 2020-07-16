PADUCAH — The McCracken County School district is moving forward with its Healthy at School plan. Students will be going to class in-person once the school year starts. Masks and social distancing will become part of the daily routine for students and faculty. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said regular temperature checks are also going to be a requirement.
"We're working through if we can get that done while they're loading a bus, and if not when they're loading the bus, parents would have to sign an affidavit that they've taken their child's temperature," Carter said. "And then we would still have to take that temperature upon entry into the building."
The Board of Education has two alternative plans in place in case of a local spike in COVID-19 cases. Carter and his team has the option to divide students into two groups to rotate their days of in-person instruction, or move to online learning without having to call a board meeting.
"We're going to have to be fluid as we move through this. Guidance is changing, but our plan I think will cover multiple facets of guidance that we may receive," Carter said.
He realizes, for students, the pandemic is a lot to process. Carter believes providing students a sense of normalcy is extremely important at this time.
"We just feel it's really important, if at all possible, to get our students back in the building for some social, emotional, and actually just some peer collaboration," Carter said.
For parents and guardians who do not feel comfortable sending their students to school for in-person learning, the school district has a virtual learning option available. The start to the school year has been moved back to Aug. 24.