MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools on Thursday announced the district will move to all virtual instruction in the coming days because of COVID-19 concerns.
Citing "an exponential increase in staff quarantines," district Superintendent Steve Carter said McCracken County High School will begin virtual instruction for all students on Friday, Nov. 6, and all other schools will begin virtual instruction for all students on Monday, Nov. 9.
McCracken County is in the red zone for its high COVID-19 incidence rate. The state of Kentucky recommends district in red zone counties to stop in person learning, and move to learning from home. Both McCracken County and Paducah Public Schools chose last month to continue in-person instruction, despite the county's red zone status. Both districts changed their plans Thursday. Paducah Public Schools announced all students will move to virtual instruction starting Friday because of the increase in infections in the county (CLICK HERE for more details regarding Paducah Public Schools' plan).
In a news release announcing the decision to move to all virtual instruction later Thursday afternoon, Carter provided this explanation:
"Due to an exponential increase in staff quarantines, McCracken County High School will begin all-virtual instruction starting Friday, Nov. 6. All other schools will begin all-virtual instruction starting Monday, Nov. 9.
"As we shared with you last week, our county is in the red and has been for some time now. This means we’ve seen at least 25 average daily cases for every 100,000 residents over the last seven days. As of yesterday, our county’s seven-day average of cases had risen to 53.9. We also had the 6th highest number of new cases for the day statewide, tied with Laurel county at 56 (Source: Kentucky Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard). Because of this, we are following the state and local health department’s recommendations and transitioning to all-virtual instruction for at least the next week."
Carter said the district will continue to work with the Purchase District Health Department to monitor COVID-19 in the community, and the district will decide week by week whether to resume in-person instruction. Carter said the district will update families every Thursday about its plans for the following week.
"Because we believe so strongly in the importance of having our kids in school, we held on as long as we could. However, the virus is now spreading in our community at such an alarming rate, continuing in-person instruction simply isn’t safe or responsible," Carter's announcement reads.
Carter said meals will be delivered along bus routs every day next week. He said families that want to receive school meals will need to place a container at the end of their driveway. The meals will be placed in those containers, and families can then retrieve them.
The superintendent also encouraged families to do their part to prevent spreading the virus to help the district return to in-person education more quickly. "Stay home when you can. Wash your hands thoroughly, and often. Reschedule or postpone social gatherings. Opt for take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up when possible. And when you do venture out into the community, wear a mask," Carter writes.