MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Schools will hold four graduation ceremonies, to ensure social distancing because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The McCracken County Board of Education approved the plan during a meeting Thursday evening.
The first two ceremonies will be held May 21, and the second two will be held May 22.
The ceremonies will all be held at Marquette Stadium at McCracken County High School. Each student will get 10 guest tickets.
A Google Doc form will be sent out on March 29 that students can use to sign up for a graduation day.