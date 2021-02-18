MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools will offer in-person learning to all students four days a week starting in March.
The district has been operating with a hybrid plan to allow greater social distancing in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the option for all-virtual learning for families that would prefer it.
"We’ve been monitoring local COVID-19 data closely, preparing for the time we could safely return to more frequent in-person learning. That time finally came," Superintendent Steve Carter writes in a letter to parents, students and staff. Starting the week of March 1, the district will offer in-person learning Tuesdays through Fridays. Students will have virtual learning on Mondays, and school buildings will be deep cleaned on those days.
The superintendent says McCracken County's COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped enough to remove it from the red zone for COVID-19 risk, with 12 average daily cases for every 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Additionally, Carter says 650 school employees will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are beyond grateful to Baptist Health and the team of school nurses, staff and administrators who made this unprecedented vaccination effort possible," Carter writes.
Carter says the school district will continue to use its current hybrid schedule until the week of March 1, to give school employee's booster shots time to take full effect.
"We’re so thankful for the chance to see students in school, nearly full-time, and we plan to make the absolute most of it. One of the many lessons this year has taught us is that our time together is precious," Carter writes.
Carter says families that wish to continue all-virtual learning can do so through the end of the year. Additionally, the district will continue to follow Kentucky's Healthy at School guidelines to prevent the virus' spread, and continue working with the local health department to monitor local cases.
The superintendent says the district's food service will continue to deliver meals to all students on Mondays. Meals will also be delivered to all virtual students on Wednesdays and Fridays. Families of students who are attending 100% virtually must sign up for meal delivery. To sign up, visit https://www.mccracken.kyschools.us/FoodService1.aspx.