PADUCAH — As the new EG.5 variant is going around, COVID-19 cases are increasing nationally. There was a nearly 13% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations nationally at the end of July, and we're seeing that trend locally as well. McCracken County reported 52 cases this week, when last week the county reported eight. In the past several weeks, McCracken County hasn't reported more than 15 cases a week.
The increase is happening right as kids are going back to school. Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said health officials expect the next COVID-19 vaccine will be released sometime in September or October, but that's not guaranteed.
Koster said the 52 cases reported in McCracken County this week were not surprising, because that's in keeping with the trend nationally.
"As part of the state, we always seem to be a little bit behind. I guess what's being reported nationally, I guess it's maybe something that we'll see come. We usually see it. It's just a little bit of a lag," Koster said.
He said the health department is not sure if the new strain is to blame, but the symptoms wouldn't be different. "As far as the new strain, you know, the symptoms aren't much different. It's not going to affect this any worse than what we've seen with some of the other variants," He said.
Marshall Davis, owner and pharmacist at Davis Drugs, said the increase hasn't affected the number of people coming in for COVID-related issues. The pharmacy is expecting it to pick up during the winter, when people spend more time inside.
"Normally, during the cooler months or the fall with school getting back in session, we do see an uptick in most of the transmissible diseases — the flu, the COVID, you know, other things like that — so I expect for prescription volume may increase in the next few months," he said.
Koster said with the increase, people should take the precautions necessary based on their risk factors.
"Use your own judgment, based upon your own level of acceptance of whether or not you want to get COVID," he said.