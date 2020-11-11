MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools students have been learning from home this week because of COVID-19 concerns.
Wednesday evening, Local 6 has learned that will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Last Thursday, McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said announced the district was moving to virtual instruction because of "an exponential increase in staff quarantines."
The county is in the red zone because of the high rate of COVID-19 cases there. As of Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 62.6 average daily cases per 100,000 people in the county — which is above the red zone threshold of 25 cases per 100,000 residents.
During Wednesday's school board meeting, Carter told the board that the district will continue virtual learning for all students until after Thanksgiving.
Earlier Wednesday, Paducah Public Schools announced its students will also continue virtual instruction through the coming week, in addition to nontraditional instruction days set for Nov. 23-24. A district spokesperson said Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively has tested positive for COVID-19, and 29 other employees are also unable to work in person because they are quarantining, caring for a positive family member or have contracted the virus themselves.