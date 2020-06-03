MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in McCracken County surpassed 100 on Wednesday.
The Purchase District Health Department announced six new cases in McCracken County Wednesday, bringing the county's case tally to 103 since testing began.
Of that total, two people have died, and 83 people have recovered, the health department said in a news release.
The new cases include a 4-year-old boy, as well as a 66-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, a 46-year-old man, a 47-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.
