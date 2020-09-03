PADUCAH — The McCracken County Library was closed for the day Thursday, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
It was quieter than normal Thursday at the McCracken County Library. Director Susan Baier said they've deep cleaned the entire building after learning of the employee's positive test result.
"Surface cleaning, wiping things down," Baier said. "The other involves what they call fogging, which they bring in a piece of equipment that spits out a disinfectant fog that permeates over surfaces."
Because of the pandemic, Baier said people get masks and gloves at the door. The library's safety precautions also include hand sanitizing stations and lots of social distancing signs.
There is a quarantine room. When things are returned to the library. They go into bins, and they have to stay there for four days before other people can use them.
The library is more than just a place to read books. Baier said the need for libraries is growing during the pandemic.
"We have seen so many people needing internet access to apply for jobs, to apply for benefits, to support NTI and remote learning," Baier said. "So it's critical that we be open and available to serve our community."
Because they serve so many people in the community, Baier wanted to be as transparent as possible about the COVID-19 case.
"For the safety and health of our patrons and our community, it was important to be out in front in this area," Baier said. "And make sure that we were as up front, as open as we can be."
She said the case just shows how important it is to keep up with COVID-19 precautions.
The library plans to open its doors at 10 a.m. Friday.