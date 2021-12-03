MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Schools will return to universal masking policies Monday, because of the increased spread of COVID-19 in the community.
When the districts jointly announced in October the decision to move to a mask-optional policy, the superintendents of both explained that they'd continue monitoring cases in their schools and the community. They said they would meet each Friday with a committee of local doctors and the Purchase District Health Department to review data from the state's incidence rate map.
If McCracken County is in the red zone — indicating an incidence rate of more than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 population based on data from the past seven days — the committee reviews whether the districts should resume universal mask requirements.
In a news release sent Friday afternoon, McCracken County Schools says the county's incidence rate has been in the red zone for four days in a row. Monday, the county's incidence rate was 27.7, followed by 26.6 on Tuesday, 29.3 on Wednesday and 30.4 on Thursday.
Because of the incidence rate increase, both school systems will again require masks starting on Monday, Dec. 6. More specifically, the districts say the following policies will be in place:
- Masks will be required for faculty, staff, students and visitors when they enter any school building. The rule will be in effect during school hours and during activities and after-school hours.
- As is already the case, masks will continue to be required while riding the bus in keeping with a federal mandate.
- Masks will also continue to be required for students participating in the test to stay program.
“We continue to see an increase in positive cases in our community and the highest positivity rate in our community since late September,” McCracken County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said in a statement. “As a result, we are transitioning back to universal masking within our buildings for all students, staff, and visitors. This will allow us to limit the number of potential quarantines and positive cases as we approach the end of the first semester. We appreciate your support and patience as we work together to keep our students in school while providing a safe learning environment."
As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Purchase District Health Department reports 236 active COVID-19 cases in McCracken County.