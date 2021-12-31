A medical group representing most hospitals in the St. Louis region says it is disappointed in Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s decision allowing a state of emergency to expire, saying it removes flexibility that helped hospitals treat the onslaught of COVID-19 patients.
The Republican governor on Thursday announced he was letting the pandemic-related state of emergency expire as of the end of December. In a statement, he said the state is ready to help but that “there is no longer a need for a state of emergency,” citing the effectiveness of vaccines, mitigation efforts and the work of health care professionals.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Friday cited skyrocketing numbers of cases and hospitalizations. The task force says the emergency order allowed expanded use of telehealth services, gave hospitals the ability to exceed licensed bed capacity, and eliminated barriers for testing and treating COVID-19 patients.
Parson’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately reply to a Friday message seeking comment.
Parson’s decision comes as Missouri is averaging more than 4,000 new case per day, based on confirmed and probable testing results posted Friday on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Statewide hospitalizations are also climbing, reaching 2,299, which is the highest total since August.
More details: https://bit.ly/3EILlkb