FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky nursing homes and other long-term care facilities certified through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will be able to ease restrictions affecting visitors and non-essential health care workers starting Monday.
Gov. Andy Beshear discussed the recent federal policy change during a briefing on COVID-19 Thursday. Speaking during that briefing, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Inspector General Adam Mather said protocols will still be in place to protect residents of those facilities from COVID-19.
"Everyone who enters these facilities will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and attention will need to be paid to hand hygiene, face coverings, social distancing and other infection-prevention controls," Mather said.
Beshear said restrictions will ease starting March 15.
The governor also announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, has approved a proposal for more than $6.7 million that will be used to protect people living in those facilities. Beshear said Kentucky will be the first state to implement these measures.
The funding will pay for a smart entry screening platform and smart badges for all employees in 285 Medicare-certified nursing homes in Kentucky. The state will provide contact-free devices and vaccine tracking to help reduce spread of COVID-19, as well as other illnesses, among people in those facilities.
Mather said sensors will be placed at key entry points in those facilities to protect the 22,450 people living in them.