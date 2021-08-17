PADUCAH — A spokesperson with Bon Secours Mercy Health says the company is aware of a protest planned in Paducah regarding the company's COVID-19 vaccination requirement. A Baptist Health Paducah spokesperson also released a statement Tuesday night regarding its policy.
"We are aware of an event planned to protest the COVID-19 vaccination requirements in health care. We recognize the right of our associates to rally around specific causes and emphasize that we have a primary obligation to patient care and safety," Bon Secours Mercy Health spokeswoman Nanette Bentley said in a statement Tuesday.
Last week, Bentley confirmed to Local 6 that the health care system is requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier this month, Baptist Health announced that employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31. Local 6 reached out to both hospitals after hearing from the community that a protest may be in the works.
Bentley replied with the following statement:
"We encourage any Mercy Health associate on duty who chooses to participate to work cooperatively with their manager, ensuring that we fulfill our commitment to the safety of our patients who entrust us with their care. For those at the bedside, we also recognize that a moment of silence may provide associates with an alternate way to observe this moment in time.
"As a ministry, our Mission guides us to ensure that our associates’ health and safety are our top priority as they compassionately care for our communities."
Baptist Health Paducah spokeswoman Laura Grumley replied with a statement that did not explicitly say that the hospital is aware of a protest. "While we respect the staff’s rights to express their opinions peacefully, we ultimately have the responsibility to protect the community members we are here to serve," the statement says.
In full, the statement Grumley shared with Local 6 reads:
"Our top priority at Baptist Health Paducah is the safety of our patients, their families, our physicians, and our staff. While we respect the staff’s rights to express their opinions peacefully, we ultimately have the responsibility to protect the community members we are here to serve. Vaccinations reduce overall hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and death. The severity of illness is much less for those who have been vaccinated.
"Baptist Health is rolling out a plan to require its remaining employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, due to the sharp rise in cases due to the delta variant, primarily among those who are unvaccinated.
"About 65 to 70 percent of Baptist Health’s nearly 23,000 employees have received the vaccine."