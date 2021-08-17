PADUCAH — A spokesperson with Bon Secours Mercy Health says the company is aware of a protest planned in Paducah regarding the company's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
"We are aware of an event planned to protest the COVID-19 vaccination requirements in health care. We recognize the right of our associates to rally around specific causes and emphasize that we have a primary obligation to patient care and safety," Bon Secours Mercy Health spokeswoman Nanette Bentley said in a statement Tuesday.
Last week, Bentley confirmed to Local 6 that the health care system is requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Local 6 reached out to Bentley after hearing from the community that a protest may be in the works.
She replied with the following statement:
"We are aware of an event planned to protest the COVID-19 vaccination requirements in health care. We recognize the right of our associates to rally around specific causes and emphasize that we have a primary obligation to patient care and safety.
"We encourage any Mercy Health associate on duty who chooses to participate to work cooperatively with their manager, ensuring that we fulfill our commitment to the safety of our patients who entrust us with their care. For those at the bedside, we also recognize that a moment of silence may provide associates with an alternate way to observe this moment in time.
"As a ministry, our Mission guides us to ensure that our associates’ health and safety are our top priority as they compassionately care for our communities."