PADUCAH– Beginning Thursday, visitation in non-COVID-19 units at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital will be limited to one visitor at a time.
The updated visitation policy includes the following rules:
- Inpatients may have one individual, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian, accompany them for emotional well-being and care. Overnight stays will be considered on individual basis and approved by the charge nurse.
- Mothers in labor may have two designated visitors. Once mom and baby are in the post-partum area, moms may have one visitor, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian for emotional well-being and care.
- Critical Care Units may have special restrictions in place. Please call before visiting.
- Patients in diagnostic areas may have one individual, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian, with them for emotional well-being and care.
- Patients in Surgery and the Ambulatory Surgery Center may have one individual, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian with them for emotional well-being and care. If the patient is a child, the child may be accompanied by two essential care givers.
- Hospice - call for hospice guidelines before visiting.
- Patients in our offices may have one individual, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian, with them for emotional well-being and care or parent/guardian.
- Clergy may visit for end of life and briefly for other exceptional circumstances approved by charge nurse.
- Lobbies (not including urgent care) – patient and essential caregiver/guardian only.
No visitors will be allowed in the Hospitals Emergency Department, COVID units, Urgent care and Behavioral Health. However, exception can be made on an individual basis.
Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times while inside Mercy Health facilities. You also must be older than 15 to visit. The hospital is also asking visitors not enter if they are experiencing any symptoms of illness.
Other rules/recommendations include:
- Flowers may be delivered to the front desk. Flowers will be picked up or delivered by associates/volunteers
- Vendor access restricted to essential services only. All non-essential vendors will not be allowed. Vendors should call their Lourdes Hospital contact if entrance is necessary. In person sales are prohibited.
- Visitors wishing to see a patient who already has one visitor must wait in their vehicle. Waiting is not permitted in the plaza area.
- Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital recommends that anyone at high risk for severe illness, such as older adults or those with serious underlying conditions, not visit at this time.