PADUCAH — Because of ongoing inclement weather, Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital says the COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was scheduled for Thursday will be postponed.
Mercy Health spokesman Kevin Compton says the Feb. 11 COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Paducah Medical Pavilion is canceled. Compton says people who had appointments to be vaccinated that day are being contacted to reschedule.
The hospital did not cancel Wednesday's clinic, but did allow people who had appointments on Feb. 10 to call to reschedule them if they wanted to, with the Paducah area under an ice storm warning.
A Weather Authority Alert continues through Thursday, as we continue to track freezing rain and sleet in our area. Travel conditions will deteriorate as we head into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Baptist Health Paducah was set to vaccinate people on Wednesday and Thursday, but that first-dose vaccine clinic was moved to Feb. 12. Those who made an appointment for Wednesday and Thursday with the hospital can expected to receive a call from them to reschedule. Click here for more details.
The Calloway County Health Department said appointments that were scheduled for Wednesday at Murray State's CFSB Center are being rescheduled to Feb. 17. Appointments that were previously scheduled for Feb, 17 will be moved to Feb. 24. Click here for more details.
The Christian County Health Department said COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Thursday have also been rescheduled due to the inclement weather. Click here for more details.
On Tuesday, Beshear announced that the severe weather forecast led the state to close the Kroger regional vaccine sites in Lexington, Bowling Green and Covington for Thursday. Beshear said the appointments made at those sites for Thursday will be rescheduled. Click here for more details.
