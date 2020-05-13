METROPOLIS, IL — The mayor of Metropolis, Illinois, Billy McDaniel, says he's gotten many questions from the community about the state's executive orders regarding COVID-19. In response, he shared a written statement Wednesday.
In the statement, McDaniel wrote that, because the city didn't issue the order to close businesses, the city doesn't have authority to reopen them. He wrote that if business owners choose to reopen, that's up to them.
The statement also said "The city cannot and will not initiate enforcement actions on its own," but the city does refer all complaints to Illinois State Police and the Southern Seven Health Department.
McDaniel wrote that the city of Metropolis will comply will all the executive orders and other state mandates that are in effect.
"We ask only that you pray about and give careful thought to any decision that you make," McDaniel wrote. "Regardless of your decision or choices, please be mindful of your families, customers. church members, and neighbors and follow safe and healthy practices: safe distancing, frequent hand-washing, careful disinfection and cleaning, and wearing masks when recommended."
You can read the mayor's statement in full in the document below.