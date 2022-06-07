(NBC News) — Millions of COVID-19 vaccines doses have been wasted in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
From December 2020 through mid-May, pharmacies, states, U.S. territories and federal agencies discarded more than 82 million COVID vaccines.
Two retail pharmacy chains, CVS and Walmart, were responsible for more than a quarter of those thrown away in the United States during that time period.
The wasted vaccine doses include some that expired on pharmacy shelves before they could be used, and others were tossed at the end of the day when no one wanted the last few doses in an opened vial.
Some pharmacies say their priority has been offering the vaccine on demand.
CVS discarded about 13% of the more than 89 million it received and Walgreens wasted more than 8 million of the nearly 79.6 million doses it received.
According to providers, declining demand, large minimum orders and multi-dose vials make it hard to avoid waste while still offering shots to anyone who wants them.