PADUCAH — Despite the Centers for Disease Control and prevention's warning not to travel for Thanksgiving, millions of people headed down highways Wednesday.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving always tops the charts as the busiest day of travel. AAA projected about 50 million people would be out on the roads for Thanksgiving travel. That number is down 10% from the same time last year.
One family, on their way to St. Louis from Florida, took a chance to stretch their legs at the Whitehaven rest stop in Paducah.
"We don't want the last time to be the last time, were we didn't get to say 'Hey, we had this opportunity to go see our family.' Even though we need to be safe, we're going to take this opportunity," said Frank Picot.
He traveled with his mom, dad, and wife, Tamera Picot. They all wore masks in the car and at the rest stop. They weighed out many Thanksgiving plans, but visiting in person won.
"We're having a small family gathering. We're keeping it under 10 people, but we're going to be with our parents and our sister and brother," said Tamera Picot.
Air travel saw a large decline this year. TSA pre-check screened 2.8 million travelers from Sunday to Tuesday this year. On the same days last year they screened just over 7 million travelers.
One couple on a flight from Barkley Regional Airport said if they are faced with COVID-19, they will fight through it.
"I would rather not go out on my knees worried about every little thing," said John Adrian. "And you know, if I'm going to go out, if COVID were to take me out, I want to do that as an American standing up."
Barkley Regional Airport Marketing Director Eddie Grant said this upcoming Sunday will be one of the airport's largest travel days since March. He understands some people's hesitancy to travel.
"When they are comfortable traveling, we're doing everything we can to make it as safe and easy as possible," Grant said.
Now that everyone is almost around their dinner tables, public health officials hope they practice a safe, socially distanced, Thanksgiving.