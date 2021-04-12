MARION, IL — The Marion VA Health Care System and the Southern Illinois Miners baseball team are making it easier for veterans and their spouses to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The two are holding a vaccination event Saturday, April 17 for veterans and their spouses and caregivers. The event starts at 8 a.m.
The walk-in event will be at the Diamond Club at Rent One Park, which is located at 1000 Miners Drive in Marion, Illinois. They'll offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Additionally, anyone who gets vaccinated at the event will get a free ticket to a future Miners game.
Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA, a news release about the event says; no DD-214 is required to receive vaccine. The VA says spouses include same and opposite sex marriages and common law marriages. "If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine," the news release says. Additionally, widows and widowers of veterans can be vaccinated.
"A person stating that they are the spouse of a Veteran and giving the Veteran’s name is sufficient to give them a vaccine," the release states.
Caregivers include any family member or friend who provides care to a veteran. "A person stating that they are the caregiver of a Veteran and giving the Veteran’s name is sufficient to give them a vaccine," the release explains.