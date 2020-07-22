JEFFERSON CITY, MO — For the third time in five days, Missouri has reported a new highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services reported 1,301 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 36,063. That's up from Tuesday's record one-day total of 1,138, which broke the previous record set Saturday with 958.
The state's COVID-19 positivity rate is also on the rise. It reached 5.8% Wednesday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Speaking during a briefing with Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams said he is monitoring that increase closely.
The state is also seeing more people in their 20s and 30s testing positive for COVID-19. Williams advised Missourians in that age range to take steps to protect themselves. "If you're a young person, you like to congregate and gather at the pools, lakes, go to concerts, where social distancing is harder. If you're going to do that and cannot social distance, you need to wear a mask. You really do," he said.
The health department also reported 16 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 1,159.
During the briefing, Parson announced new programs being launched to help amid the pandemic, funded by federal CARES Act dollars.
One will allow communities with populations of fewer than 25,000 people to apply for loans to address shortfalls caused by the pandemic. That program, the Small Communities Capital Loan Relief Program, is under the Missouri Development Finance Board. The board will disperse $5 million through the program.
The second program may provide up to $22 million to Missouri nonprofits. The Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Grant is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofits, except for hospitals, schools, and animal charities. "Missouri nonprofits have been a lifeline for many Missourians throughout the COVID-19 crisis," Parson said. "They have delivered critical support to our citizens, and this grant will ensure that they are able to continue helping those who need it most."
Initially, the most a nonprofit can request in its grant application is $250,000. The money can be used to cover hazard pay for direct health care workers, leasing more space to facilitate social distancing, COVID-19 testing costs, payroll and supply expenses related to an increased demand for nonprofit services, direct assistance to individuals and families, and more.
The third program, the Coworking and Incubator Grant Program, will make $1 million available for eligible nonprofit corporation and University-sponsored co-working and incubator facilities. Parson said the funding will help with expenses related to updating those facilities to "encourage social distancing, enhance sanitation protocols and acquiring PPE." Click here for more details.
For more information about the Small Communities Capital Loan Relief Program, click here.
For more information about the Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Grant, click here.
For more information about the Coworking and Incubator Grant Program, click here.