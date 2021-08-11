JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri is allocating $30 million to increase hospital staffing and create antibody infusion centers across the state amid the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday.
The governor says $15 million of that funding will be used to increase hospital staffing. Parson says the funding aims to resolve hospital capacity issues, which Parson says are caused by staffing shortages rather than a lack of beds. Parson said he hopes the program will decrease hospital strain and prevent the need for future alternative care sites.
A news release from the governor's office says the funding will be provided on a "firm, fixed staffing rate" with a tiered system. The tiers are:
- Tier 1: 0-25 licensed or CMS-certified beds – $50,000 cap
- Tier 2: 26-75 licensed or CMS-certified beds – $75,000 cap
- Tier 3: 76-200 licensed or CMS-certified beds – $100,000 cap
- Tier 4: 201-400 licensed or CMS-certified beds – $150,000 cap
- Tier 5: 401+ licensed or CMS-certified beds – $200,000 cap
The news release says the governor has authorized the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Veteran’s Commission, Missouri Department of Corrections and the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Division of Youth Services to join the contract, meaning those agencies have the same fixed staffing rate for health care staffing needs.
The remaining $15 million will be used to establish antibody infusion centers for COVID-19 patients. The governor says the state is working with regional partners to determine high-need areas where the sites will be established. Parson said he expects five to eight sites to be created, treating up to 2,000 patients per day across the state.
The news release sent by Parson's office says the monoclonal antibody infusion stations will operate for just 30 days each. The treatments have emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The news release says the treatments can reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization if given to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis.
Announcing the funding during a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Parson also encouraged Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — noting that the delta variant poses a serious risk to unvaccinated people. Parson said cases and hospitalizations are continuing to increase, and those with serious illness from the virus continue to be the unvaccinated.
“Now is the time to step up and take personal responsibility to protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated," Parson said.
The governor said the state's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program has boosted the state's vaccination rate. Parson said more than 200,000 vaccines have been administered in the state since the incentive program was announced, which he said represents a nearly 50% increase over the daily and weekly vaccination rates seen before the announcement.
Parson said more than 450,000 Missourians have entered the program with a chance to win $10,000 or scholarship funds, and entries have come evenly from rural and urban areas.
The first drawing in the program is scheduled for Friday.