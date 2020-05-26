JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday addressed a video recorded Saturday that shows a large crowd flouting the state's social distancing guidelines at a bar at Lake of the Ozarks.
The video, which shows a pool party at Backwater Jack's Bar at the Lake of the Ozarks, has gained national attention. The video captures a large group of people celebrating Memorial Day weekend without social distancing.
Parson said poor decisions were made, but he said plenty of people in Missouri made good decisions over the long weekend.
"We know that many people are excited about the progress that we have made during the reopening," Parson said. "Whether it be your church, your favorite restaurant, your businesses, sporting events or whatever else you are eager to get back to, the sum of all of these places and things is our Missouri, and we must remember that it is about a cause much bigger than ourselves."
Parson said the actions people take now will have an impact days and weeks from now.
Missouri health officials announced 124 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 12,291. However, the governor noted the number of Missouri COVID-19 patients in hospitals has gone down, and one new coronavirus-related death was reported Tuesday. To date, 686 Missouri COVID-19 cases have died.