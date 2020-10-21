KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling state lawmakers back to work to give his administration the authority to dole out additional federal coronavirus aid funding.
Parson on Wednesday announced the special session. It is slated to begin Nov. 5. That's two days after the Nov. 3 gubernatorial election.
Parson says the session is needed to allow the state to hand out federal money for school food programs, job training and homelessness prevention.
Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade says the special session is a political stunt before the election. She questions whether it's even necessary.
In full, the governor's proclaimation for the special session reads:
WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, I signed Executive Order 20-02 declaring a state of emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19 virus; and
WHEREAS, due to COVID-19, the General Assembly was only able to meet in limited fashion during the Second Regular Session of the One Hundredth General Assembly; and
WHEREAS, the United States Congress passed, and the President of the United States signed into law, four bills that awarded the State of Missouri funding including the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act; and
WHEREAS, the aforementioned federal funding was intended for several different programs and grants across state government; and
WHEREAS, the General Assembly Truly Agreed to and Finally Passed the budget on May 8, 2020; and
WHEREAS, since the time the budget was passed by the General Assembly, additional funding has been made available to the State of Missouri through grants provided by these federal laws to help respond to COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, there is an immediate need to appropriate additional resources to respond to COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of the public.
NOW THEREFORE, on the extraordinary occasion that exists in the State of Missouri:
I, MICHAEL L. PARSON, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI, pursuant to the authority vested in me as Governor by the Constitution of the State of Missouri, do, by this Proclamation, convene the One Hundredth General Assembly of the State of Missouri in the Second Extra Session of the Second Regular Session; and
I HEREBY call upon the Senators and Representatives of said General Assembly to meet in the State Capitol in the City of Jefferson at the hour of 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020; and
I HEREBY state that the action of said General Assembly is deemed necessary concerning each matter specifically designated and limited hereinafter as follows:
- To enact legislation providing for the supplemental appropriation of additional state and federal resources, including such resources necessary to respond to COVID-19;
- To allow the Senate to consider appointments to boards, commissions, departments, and divisions that require the advice and consent of the Senate; and
- Such additional and other matters as may be recommended by the Governor by special message to the General Assembly after it shall have been convened.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Missouri, in the City of Jefferson, on this 21st day of October, 2020.
[Michael L. Parson’s signature]
MICHAEL L. PARSON
GOVERNOR
ATTEST:
[Jay Ashcroft’s signature]
JOHN R. ASHCROFT
SECRETARY OF STATE