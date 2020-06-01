JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's governor is cutting another $209 million from this year's budget in response to declining revenues because of the coronavirus.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced the cuts Monday. The cuts include $123 million in core funding to public K-12 schools and $34 million from four-year public colleges. Much of the cuts to K-12 schools will be offset by federal funding.
Parson says the cuts were necessary during what he described as unprecedented bad economic times. The governor has cut a total of $428 million in state funding so far this year.
State health officials reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide total now stands at 13,327 since the outbreak began, including 775 deaths.