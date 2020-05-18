LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is expanding coronavirus testing to high-risk places where people are in close contact, with an emphasis on long-term care facilities.
Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that he has directed agency heads to “get better” at testing, so the state can respond to sectors of the population that are under threat of exposure.
The governor said 163 care facilities have had at least one known case of the coronavirus, including 91 that reported at least one case within the past two weeks. He said 41 of the 91 have undergone facility-wide testing and that the state will work with the others this week to test all residents and staff.
“The one thing that we are going to continue to do, and I am going to continue to push my directors and everybody in the state of Missouri as much as I can, we are going to have to get better every day at testing, and we are going to have to do more and more testing,” Parson said.
Across the state as a whole, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 10,945 COVID-19 cases since testing began, along with 605 total deaths. More than 151,000 people have been tested for the virus in Missouri.