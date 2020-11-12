O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced new guidance aimed at keeping more kids, teachers and staff in school, even those who have been exposed to someone diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Currently, anyone in a K-12 setting who is directly exposed must quarantine for 14 days. The new guidance does not require quarantining if both the infected person and the person exposed wore masks.
The change comes as the virus continues to surge, with Missouri reporting 4,603 new cases on Thursday, 16 new deaths and a record 2,248 people in hospitals. The state has cited 225,371 confirmed cases and 3,339 deaths since the pandemic began. The current positivity rate of 22.4% is more than four times the benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization.
Missouri has no statewide mask mandate, and the state does not require masks in schools although some districts do.
Parson, a Republican, reiterated Thursday that he opposes a statewide mask requirement. But he said state officials believe the guidance change “will lead to more schools encouraging proper mask usage, helping to further protect students and educators from the spread of the virus.”
Read more: bit.ly/2UoHLqO