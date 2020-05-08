WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri announced $12 million in federal funding is going to 29 health centers across the state. The funding will allow the health centers to expand coronavirus testing, purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), and cover other costs related to COVID-19.
Blunt says the money will come from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. Missouri health centers have received a total of nearly $30 million through the CARES Act and the first coronavirus response bill, according to a news release.
Here's a list of all 29 health centers, their location and the amount of funding they will receive: