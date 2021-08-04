THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — Health leaders in St. Louis and Springfield are warning that hospitals in the region are admitting more young patients with COVID-19.
Spring Schmidt, deputy director of the St. Louis County health department, said Wednesday about one in five current COVID-19 patients are people under the age of 19, including those under 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
On Tuesday, Dr. Clay Dunagan, of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force, said the number of children with COVID-19 in the task force's hospitals increased from 13 children last week to 20 this week.
Springfield-Greene County health officials said Wednesday the region also is seeing more children hospitalized with COVID-19.
