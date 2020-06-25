JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Joining Missouri Gov. Mike Parson during a briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Director Margie Vandeven outlined some of the challenges the state faces as it prepares for students to return to classrooms in the fall.
She said the digital divide is one of the state's biggest issues. Unequal access to broadband internet means some students miss out on online learning opportunities. Remote learning is a challenge for many families and communities, and it could be needed again if schools need to close due to local outbreaks.
When the state releases guidance on returning to in-person instruction, Vandeven said the department will encourage students, teachers and staff to stay home if they are sick, which will mean attendance will not be used to measure performance at the state level. That means attendance will not be factored into funding that schools and districts receive.
Schools can expect to follow good hygiene and social distancing practices, to encourage mask wearing and to increase cleaning and disinfecting practices. However, many of the decisions about what procedures will be followed will be decided at the local level.
Missouri Health officials announced 553 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state's total to 19,421. Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. To date, 982 Missourians have died after testing positive for the illness.