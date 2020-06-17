JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has reopened Missouri, but some state buildings will remain closed to the public to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Missouri moved into “phase 2” of Parson's recovery plan Tuesday after the state’s social distancing order expired on Monday. In a tweet about the move, Parson said "We are excited about reopening and look forward to getting our economy going again."
Today begins Phase 2 of our #ShowMeStrong Recovery Plan. We are excited about reopening and look forward to getting our economy going again!— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 16, 2020
The Governor’s Mansion and the state Capitol are still not allowing tours. The Governor Office Building, which houses some state offices, was closed to the public, according to signs posted at the building’s entrances.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Wednesday reported the state's total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 16,625 — an increase of 211 from the day before. To date, 909 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the state — up 27 from Tuesday.