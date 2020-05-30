KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has reported another 33 COVID-19-related deaths. The number was up 4.5% on Saturday, increasing the state's total for the coronavirus pandemic to 771.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services also said the number of coronavirus cases rose by 1.3%, up 167 cases to 12,962 as of Saturday. The department said 718 people infected with the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized.
Meanwhile, The Kansas City Star reported that Lake of the Ozarks bars and restaurants were still bringing in customers, but the crowds were subdued by comparison to those during the previous Memorial Day holiday weekend.