ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department reported 936 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, by far the largest number reported in the state in a single day since the pandemic began.
State data on Tuesday also shows that hospitalizations are rising.
Around Missouri, 932 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of July 10, the most recent available date. That is the highest total since 984 people were hospitalized on May 5.
One expert believes people were “lulled into a false sense of security" about the virus. Republican Gov. Mike Parson says the state is in a better position than four months ago.