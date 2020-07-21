KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has again broken its own record for the highest single-day increase in reported coronavirus cases.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday reported another 1,138 cases, breaking a record set Saturday. So far, the state has reported 34,762 cases.
The state's health department director has said cases among young people are driving the surge. Kansas City's mayor now is urging local K-12 schools to wait until after Labor Day to reopen.
The Kansas City Star reports Mayor Quinton Lucas on Tuesday said he doesn't need to issue an order because almost all Kansas City schools have acted responsibility during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, a Missouri women’s prison now requires corrections officers to wear face masks in more areas around prisoners. Previously, Chillicothe Correctional Center required officers to wear masks when entering a quarantined area or when they were around prisoners who tested positive for or showed symptoms of COVID-19.