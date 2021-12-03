JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday announced the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant detected in the state.
The variant, which was first detected in South Africa in November, has been deemed a variant of concern.
In a news release, the DHSS says public health partners notified the state agency of a sample presumed positive for the omicron variant that came from a St. Louis resident who had recently traveled within the United States. The DHSS says the sample was originally sequenced as part of commercial laboratory surveillance, and results are now awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Although there is much we still need to learn about this new variant, we do know the best tool currently available to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is personal prevention. I urge Missourians to seek information on the Omicron variant from DHSS and trusted medical sources opposed to social media,” DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf said in a statement Friday. “We also encourage Missourians to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and staying informed this holiday season as this new variant is investigated further.”
Kauerauf said the delta variant is still the predominant COVID-19 variant in Missouri, making up more than 99% of cases.
The DHSS recommends all eligible Missourians get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves and others, and to wear masks in public settings. Frequent, thorough hand-washing and social distancing are also recommended.
"Everyone 5 years and older is highly encouraged to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated (and boosted if age 18 and older)," the news release states. "Missourians should also take the opportunity to get their annual influenza vaccination as part of their risk reduction activities to protect themselves and others from seasonal respiratory illness."