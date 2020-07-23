Thursday was the fourth day out of five that Missouri broke its own record for new COVID-19 cases.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,637 new cases Thursday. It's the third day in a a row that the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases.
The health department reported 1,301 new cases Wednesday, up from 1,138 on Tuesday. Before those record-breaking days, the previous record was set Saturday with 958 cases.
Looking at the state's percent of positive test results, the rate for polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests is 5.8%, according to the health department's COVID-19 dashboard. Those are the tests that determine where someone has an active COVID-19 infection.
On Twitter Thursday, the health department said increases in testing and positive results have caused a backlog for data processing and entry at the state level.
Because of the backlog, the health department said public health officials are focusing on the seven-day positive rate, which it says has been increasing and "tells us that community transmission is occurring in some parts of the state." The most recent complete week of data is July 6-12. Because of the backlog, that rate has increased to 7%, the health department tweeted.
The state also reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the known number of lives lost to 1,179.