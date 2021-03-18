JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state will move into phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan starting March 29.
Giving a live update on the pandemic Thursday, Parson said Missouri will then move into phase 3 on April 3.
Phase 2 will open vaccine eligibility to an estimated 880,000 Missourians in different economic sectors, Parson said. Those sectors include:
- Chemical sector: Employees engaged in the manufacture, store, use, and transport of potentially dangerous chemicals and other diverse products in the chemical sector that are essential to modern life and economic activity.
- Commercial facilities sector: Employees engaged in activities related to the eight subsectors within the commercial facilities sector.
- Construction sector: Employees or contractors engaged in the construction or repair of buildings, infrastructure or industrial facilities.
- Critical manufacturing sector: Employees in critical manufacturing engaged in the production of certain goods.
- Defense industrial base sector: Employees that contribute to products and services that are essential to mobilize, deploy, and sustain military operations and national defense.
- Financial services sector: Employees within the financial services sector.
- Remaining people in the food/agriculture sector: Remaining populations within the sector not included in 1B, including restaurants.
- Government: Other state and local government designated personnel required to provide essential services.
- Higher education: Faculty and staff at public, private, and/or nonprofit higher education institutions.
Phase 2 also includes populations deemed to be at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, with an emphasis on people in racial/ethnic minorities who were not otherwise included in phase 1B.
This phase also includes homeless people who were not already included in phase 1B.
When the state begins phase 3 on April 3, it will open eligibility to all Missourians. It includes an estimated 1.1 million Missourians who were not included in any previous phase of the state's plan.
“With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan,” Parson said. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.”
Parson said 1 in 4 Missourians have received at least one vaccine dose, and about 50% of people ages 65 and older in the state have initiated vaccination. He said those who are eligible under previous phases of the state's plan who have still not gotten vaccinated will continue to be eligible as the state moves into phases 2 and 3.
The governor's office says the state estimates only about 60% of the 4.5 million Missourians who will be eligible for vaccination under phase 3 are actually interested in getting COVID-19 shots.