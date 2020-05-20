JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said COVID-19 testing and economic recovery go hand in hand, and he will soon release details on how the state plans to conduct 7,500 COVID-19 tests a day.
To date, the state has tested more than 160,000 people.
Parson also announced that the state has launched a new online dashboard with Missouri's COVID-19 case data.
The interactive dashboard includes information the state has previously shared with the public — including cumulative COVID-19 case and death counts, cases and deaths by county, and demographics such as age and gender — as well as comprehensive information including the percent change in case totals at the state and county levels and more details on testing and hospitalizations.
Missouri health officials reported 152 new cases Wednesday, bringing the states total number of positive test results to date to 11,232. Fifteen new deaths were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of lives lost to 631.
To see Missouri's new COVID-19 dashboard, click here.