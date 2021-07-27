THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — As COVID-19 hospitalizations climb, St. Louis is offering incentives for some of its employees to get immunized and thousands are registering for a statewide vaccine lottery.
St. Louis said in a news release Tuesday that nearly 6,000 of its workers will be eligible to receive $100 in gift cards and can use paid time off to get vaccinated. The announcement comes one day after a mask mandate took effect in the city and St. Louis County amid a rise in cases.
RELATED: Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate
Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalization jumped by 168% from a low point of 628 of May 23 to 1,684 on Aug. 24, state data shows. But the jump was much sharper in sparsely vaccinated southwest Missouri, where the number of hospitalizations leapt by 443% and reached pandemic highs.
Only 47.4% of Missourians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with 56.8% nationally, state and federal data shows. To help, the state rolled out a vaccine incentive program last week that includes $10,000 prizes for 900 lottery winners. About 250,000 people have registered so far, said health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3iQXgDK