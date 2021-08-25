The 180 winners in the first round of Missouri's MO VIP vaccine incentive campaign have been announced. Several of the winners are from southeast Missouri.
The program was announced in July to encourage more Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The campaign gives folks living in the state the change to win $10,000 or a scholarship.
"We congratulate these 180 Missourians, not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for choosing to get vaccinated. The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective, and the best resource available to prevent serious illness from COVID-19," Gov. Mike Parson said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus. We have seen vaccine uptake increase since this program began, and we hope inspiring stories from individuals like Cooper and Rebecca and the continued chance at $10,000 will further encourage Missourians to choose vaccination."
The 180 winners were randomly chosen from the program's first five drawings, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says. Of that total, 170 have been verified as of Wednesday afternoon. The remaining 10 have until 5 p.m. on Friday to complete the documentation needed to verify their identity and vaccination status.
DHSS says state-enrolled vaccine providers have administered more than 400,000 doses since the MO VIP program was launched.
MO VIP entries are divided into three categories: red, white and blue. The red category includes people age 18 and older who got at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose after July 21. The red category includes people in that age group who've gotten at least one dose before July 21. The blue category includes those ages 12 to 17 who've gotten at least one dose at any time. DHSS reminds Missourians that anyone who has gotten at least one COVID-19 dose by the deadline can enter to win. The deadline to enter online for the next drawing is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Winners of the $10,000 prizes in District 8, which includes counties in the Local 6 area, are:
|Drawing
|Name
|City
|County
|1
|Ann Basila
|Piedmont
|Wayne
|1
|Terri Coffman
|Bonne Terre
|Washington
|1
|Jacinda Collins
|West Plains
|Howell
|1
|Justin Deffendall
|Poplar Bluff
|Butler
|1
|Trenton Foeste
|Chaffee
|Scott
|1
|Sara Fullington
|West Plains
|Howell
|1
|Trisha Herget
|Park Hills
|St. Francois
|1
|Anna Hutson
|Mountain Grv
|Wright
|1
|Adrianne Logsden
|Potosi
|Washington
|1
|Marina Madsen
|Potosi
|Washington
|1
|James Melvin
|West Plains
|Howell
|1
|Michael Stanley
|Kennett
|Dunklin
|1
|Mason Still
|Poplar Bluff
|Butler
|1
|Moriah Terry
|Cape Girardeau
|Cape Girardeau
|1
|Mollie Thomley
|Bloomfield
|Stoddard
|1
|Rebecca White
|Steelville
|Crawford
|1
|Dianna Whitehead
|Malden
|Dunklin
Scholarship winners:
|Drawing
|Name
|City
|County
|1
|Delaney Hart
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|1
|James Schmidt
|Valley Park
|St. Louis Co.
|1
|Reagan Drumm
|Chesterfield
|St. Louis Co.
|1
|Beckett House
|Wentzville
|St. Charles
|1
|Emma Merlenbach
|Arnold
|Jefferson
|1
|Grace Rose
|Eureka
|St. Louis Co.
|1
|Bennett Craig
|Pacific
|Jefferson
|1
|Cooper Norton
|Saint Charles
|St. Charles
|1
|Hope Roettgen
|Jefferson Cty
|Cole
|1
|Athena Anderson
|Columbia
|Boone
|1
|Hayden Moyers
|Columbia
|Boone
|1
|Logan Mumby
|Warrensburg
|Johnson
|1
|Thomas Orozco
|Montreal
|Camden
|1
|Daniel Davis
|Independence
|Jackson
|1
|Kendyl Edwards
|Gower
|Clinton
|1
|Kendall Lilly
|Salisbury
|Chariton
|1
|Isabelle Witt
|Trenton
|Grundy
|1
|Madeline Cox
|Strafford
|Greene
|1
|Bethanie Koone
|Springfield
|Greene
|1
|Lorelei Furry
|Middle Brook
|Iron
To see the full list of winners across the entire state of Missouri, click here. To register for the chance to win, click here.