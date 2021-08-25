239881476_4555666327817236_566349173213039277_n.jpg

The 180 winners in the first round of Missouri's MO VIP vaccine incentive campaign have been announced. Several of  the winners are from southeast Missouri. 

The program was announced in July to encourage more Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The campaign gives folks living in the state the change to win $10,000 or a scholarship. 

"We congratulate these 180 Missourians, not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for choosing to get vaccinated. The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective, and the best resource available to prevent serious illness from COVID-19," Gov. Mike Parson said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus. We have seen vaccine uptake increase since this program began, and we hope inspiring stories from individuals like Cooper and Rebecca and the continued chance at $10,000 will further encourage Missourians to choose vaccination."

The 180 winners were randomly chosen from the program's first five drawings, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says. Of that total, 170 have been verified as of Wednesday afternoon. The remaining 10 have until 5 p.m. on Friday to complete the documentation needed to verify their identity and vaccination status. 

DHSS says state-enrolled vaccine providers have administered more than 400,000 doses since the MO VIP program was launched. 

MO VIP entries are divided into three categories: red, white and blue. The red category includes people age 18 and older who got at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose after July 21. The red category includes people in that age group who've gotten at least one dose before July 21. The blue category includes those ages 12 to 17 who've gotten at least one dose at any time. DHSS reminds Missourians that anyone who has gotten at least one COVID-19 dose by the deadline can enter to win. The deadline to enter online for the next drawing is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. 

Winners of the $10,000 prizes in District 8, which includes counties in the Local 6 area, are: 

DrawingNameCityCounty
1Ann BasilaPiedmontWayne
1Terri CoffmanBonne TerreWashington
1Jacinda CollinsWest PlainsHowell
1Justin DeffendallPoplar BluffButler
1Trenton FoesteChaffeeScott
1Sara FullingtonWest PlainsHowell
1Trisha HergetPark HillsSt. Francois
1Anna HutsonMountain GrvWright
1Adrianne LogsdenPotosiWashington
1Marina MadsenPotosiWashington
1James MelvinWest PlainsHowell
1Michael StanleyKennettDunklin
1Mason StillPoplar BluffButler
1Moriah TerryCape GirardeauCape Girardeau
1Mollie ThomleyBloomfieldStoddard
1Rebecca WhiteSteelvilleCrawford
1Dianna WhiteheadMaldenDunklin

Scholarship winners:

DrawingNameCityCounty
1Delaney HartSaint LouisSt. Louis Co.
1James SchmidtValley ParkSt. Louis Co.
1Reagan DrummChesterfieldSt. Louis Co.
1Beckett HouseWentzvilleSt. Charles
1Emma MerlenbachArnoldJefferson
1Grace RoseEurekaSt. Louis Co.
1Bennett CraigPacificJefferson
1Cooper NortonSaint CharlesSt. Charles
1Hope RoettgenJefferson CtyCole
1Athena AndersonColumbiaBoone
1Hayden MoyersColumbiaBoone
1Logan MumbyWarrensburgJohnson
1Thomas OrozcoMontrealCamden
1Daniel DavisIndependenceJackson
1Kendyl EdwardsGowerClinton
1Kendall LillySalisburyChariton
1Isabelle WittTrentonGrundy
1Madeline CoxStraffordGreene
1Bethanie KooneSpringfieldGreene
1Lorelei FurryMiddle BrookIron

To see the full list of winners across the entire state of Missouri, click here. To register for the chance to win, click here

