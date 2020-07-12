CHICAGO (AP) — Health officials have put a mobile COVID-19 testing station outside a suburban Chicago high school as the area sees an uptick in cases among younger residents.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the station is outside Lake Zurich High School's Performing Arts Center on Sunday and next weekend. The Lake County Health Department says there's been rise in cases of people under age 30 while cases among the general population remained steady. The trend has been mirrored in other places nationwide.
Illinois public health officials announced 954 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday with 20 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that, to date, 153,916 cases have been reported in 102 counties. The state has seen a total of 7,187 coronavirus-related deaths so far.