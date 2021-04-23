MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Marshall County Public Library next week.
In partnership with the Marshall County Health Department, the clinic will be held at three locations on Thursday, April 29.
The clinic will be held at the following locations:
— The Calvert City branch at 23 Park Road from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
— The Benton branch at 1150 Birch Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— The Hardin at 4640 Murray Highway from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call the Marshall County Health Department at 270-527-1496 or visit marshallcohealthdepartment.com.
For more information about the library, visit marshallcolibrary.org.