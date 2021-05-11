The Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois is holding two new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics next weekend for 12-17 year olds accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Both clinics will be held on May 15. The first will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Vienna High School at 601 North 1st St. in Vienna. The second will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Massac County High School at 2841 Old Marion Road in Metropolis.
The clinics will be held using Wellness on Wheels vans from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The vaccines will be given on a walk-in basis to the first 100 people who show up. Participants must be able to show proof that they live or work in Illinois.
“For several months now, we’ve been hearing from parents who have been anxiously waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children,” S7HD outreach coordinator Nathan Ryder said in a statement. “The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine with emergency approval for 12 to 17 year olds. Parents or guardians can bring their child to get vaccinated this weekend and we will return in three weeks to give them their booster shot.”
Those with questions about COVID-19 or locations of COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered by the Southern Seven Health Department can call S7HD at 618-634-2297 or visit southern7.org.