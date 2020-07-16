PADUCAH — A number of small businesses in Paducah announced coronavirus-related closures Thursday — one closing after an employee tested positive and others closing as a precaution.
Barrel and Bond, a bar on Broadway Street, released a statement Thursday saying an employee has tested positive for the virus. The employee showed no symptoms, but chose to get tested "out of the concern for the safety of fellow staff, patrons, family, and friends," the statement says. "As it turns out, that employee made a responsible decision because otherwise, we would not be aware and the possibility of increased spread would have been greater."
"So, in response to the increase of COVID-19 activity in the downtown area, we have decided to temporarily close for the safety of our city and our staff. We will take every necessary step required to re-open our doors, including cleaning, disinfection, and testing of all staff," the statement posted to the bar's Facebook page Thursday afternoon says.
Another bar downtown, The FoxBriar Cocktail Bar, was scheduled to reopen Thursday. But, the bar announced it is postponing its reopen date "for the foreseeable future." However, the bar writes in a statement posted to Facebook, "We are sold out of to-go cocktails this weekend but will have more by Tuesday next week."
"Even though we have yet to open our doors back up, we believe in times like this it’s important to place the safety of the community and our employees first. To work together to keep everyone as safe as possible," the statement says.
Also Thursday afternoon, Maiden Alley Cinema announced it is closing this weekend because of the theater's "proximity to this week's rising cases and exposures." In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Maiden Alley stressed that it has no record of any theater employees testing positive.
And in LowerTown, Etcetera Coffee announced it is closing temporarily, writing: "This afternoon members of our staff were alerted to having been in close contact with a person that was confirmed to have Covid-19."
In it's social media statement, Etcetera says: "We firmly believe that our risk is very small, but we do not feel comfortable gambling the health of our community. Members of our staff will be tested and once we are cleared to 100% safe we will feel comfortable serving our community and great customers that have made us a part of this city. Until then, Etcetera will remain closed as a precaution, slowing the spread and lowering the risk to our great community."
Those statements came after Dry Ground Brewing Company in Paducah's Midtown neighborhood announced that it will close temporarily after a contact of an employee tested positive for the virus. "This morning we were alerted by one of our employees that they were exposed to someone in their close circle who has tested positive for COVID-19. Although the employee’s test came back negative, we are taking their exposure very seriously (exposure occurred after the test) and will be shutting our doors until further notice," the craft brewery and tap room announced.
Back in the downtown area, Paducah Beer Werks was set to reopen Thursday after closing temporarily after the owner learned multiple customers had had contact with someone who tested positive. But, the brewpub on Thursday announced an employee has tested positive for the virus. For that reason, Paducah Beer Werks said it is remaining closed, and the owner has asking the rest of his employees to get tested and quarantine for the next 14 days.