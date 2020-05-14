PADUCAH - Restaurants and retail stores are reopening in Kentucky next week. But the financial impact of the pandemic means more businesses may be forced to stay closed permanently.
Community Foundation of West Kentucky CEO Tony Watkins says reopening will obviously bring money back in to local businesses. Social distancing could mean it's not as much as usual.
"Their capacity's going to be cut in half for a lot of them. That's going to cut into their margins of profit. So there's a lot of things that are going to effect this for a long time," Watkins said. "I think you need to get money in as many hands as possible out of these types of funds and help as many people as possible."
For some, relief is on the way. It could prevent their doors from closing for good. Community Foundation of West Kentucky raised almost $60,000 through community donations. The City of Paducah will match the amount for the second phase of their Small Business Relief Fund. Mayor Brandi Harless says the money will help with extra expenses businesses will have to take on in order to reopen.
"We will have 50 businesses who get $2,000," Harless said. "Businesses are having to invest in things like masks and thermometers. And so even if this fund helps them to do that, so that they can get back on their feet, it will be worth it in my opinion."
Even with stores and restaurants opening back up, the Community Foundation of West Kentucky will keep taking donations to help our local businesses.
"We want these people to succeed, and that's where being in a small community like Paducah, you can see neighbor helping neighbor. And that's what this fund is all about," Watkins said.
He hopes to see the community continue to donate to help other local businesses. Mayor Harless hopes to have the checks sent out to those businesses next week. You can still donate to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky's fund. To find out how, click here.