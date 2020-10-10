FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Saturday, as well as seven new virus-related deaths.
"The number of positive cases is increasing at a troubling pace. We’ve had multiple week-over-week increases, and we are at an all-time high here in Kentucky," Beshear said in a news release. "Don’t fool around with this virus. Take steps to protect your health and the health of others: stay at least six feet from other people, wear a mask and wash your hands often."
Among the more than 1,000 cases reported Saturday, 108 are teens and kids ages 18 and younger, including 18 children ages 5 and younger. The youngest cases are three babies, all 3 months old.
The deaths reported Saturday include a 60-year-old man from Hancock County, an 87-year-old man from Carter County, a 58-year-old woman from Harlan County, a 93-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man Union County, a 91-year-old woman from Daviess County and an 80-year-old man from Hardin County.
"It's past time for us to get back to the behaviors that we know curb the spread of this virus," Beshear said. "It's time to buckle down and treat this thing like the deadly disease that it is."
To date, Kentucky has had 79,445 COVID-19 cases, including 1,249 deaths. The Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 13,539 recovered cases so far.
As of Saturday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results reported by laboratories is 4.16%. That figure is based on a seven-day rolling average.
In the governor's news release, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack reminded the public that, by taking steps to protect themselves from the virus, they are protecting others they may come into contact with as well.
"We know 20 to 40% of people who contract COVID-19 might not even know they have it," Stack said. "This is a real danger with this virus since this large proportion of people without symptoms can be contagious and spread it to vulnerable people who get very sick."