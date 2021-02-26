FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, as well as 30 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
"We’re still not out of the woods with this horrible virus, but every week, we’re taking another step forward in our fight against it," Beshear said in a statement Friday afternoon.
In a news release, the governor also reported the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results dropped again Friday, coming in at 5.52% — a slight decrease from Thursday's 5.65%. This is the eighth day in a row the positivity rate has decreased.
Currently, 818 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 218 in intensive care units and 105 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 402,926 COVID-19 cases, including 4,600 deaths.
