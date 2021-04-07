FRANKFORT, KY — Wednesday, 1,028 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear says 300 of those cases were from Monday and Tuesday, but a technical issue with the reporting platform delayed their confirmation.
In a news release Wednesday evening, Beshear also announced 14 additional virus related deaths. Ten of those deaths were reported by health departments, and four were reported through the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state's positivity rate dropped to 2.87% Wednesday, down from 2.89% on Tuesday.
Currently, 383 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 112 in intensive care units and 66 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 430,860 known COVID-19 cases, including 6198 deaths.
In a statement Wednesday evening, Beshear again urged Kentucky residents who are 16 and older to get vaccinated to help end the pandemic.
"Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,”Beshear said. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”
