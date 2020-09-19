FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Saturday, as well as seven new deaths attributed to the virus.
"Today's report shows us that when we let our guard down, this virus truly spreads. Today we're reporting the second highest number of COVID cases since this whole thing began," Beshear said in a video message shared via social media.
The highest one-day total reported in Kentucky came on Aug. 12, with 1,163 cases.
To date, Kentucky has had 61,106 COVID-19 cases, including 1,108 deaths, according to the state's department for public health. The seven deaths reported Saturday include an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 78-year-old woman from Warren County, an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County, a 76-year-old woman from Martin County; a 71-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Jefferson County and a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County.
"The only positive news in today's report is our positivity rate's still under 4% at 3.82%," Beshear said. "But folks, the second highest number of cases is something that none of us should be happy about and should make us be committed. Remember: High number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line."
In a news release, the governor also noted that 145 of the cases reported Saturday are teens and kids ages 18 and younger. Twenty-nine of those cases are children ages 5 and younger. The youngest case reported Saturday is a 5-month-old baby.
"Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let's make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks, socially distance," Beshear said in the video message. "Let's not have another day where we have over a thousand cases. Let's start making our cases go down, not simply try to manage them. Let's do better. Everybody around us is depending on it."
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 11,237 recovered COVID-19 cases in the state so far. Among the state's active cases, KDPH reports 496 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 114 in intensive care units.
Download the 10-page document below to read the KDPH COVID-19 daily summary for Sept. 19.